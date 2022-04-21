2020 Bar exam held online as physical option not viable: Legal institute

The 2020 Part B examination for aspiring lawyers was conducted remotely during a challenging time when holding a physical one was not viable, said the body that conducts the Bar exam and the preparatory course leading to it.

In a reply to The Straits Times yesterday, the Singapore Institute of Legal Education (Sile) said adequate safeguards were in place but a number of candidates were found to have cheated in the exam. The Sile statement did not specify what it meant by "challenging time" and ST has sought to clarify whether it referred to Covid-19 restrictions.

At least 11 law graduates have been caught for cheating in the 2020 Bar exam known as Part B. The exam, held once a year, has seven compulsory and two elective subjects.

The cases were first revealed on Monday in written grounds by High Court judge Choo Han Teck, who had heard applications by six trainee lawyers to be called to the Bar. He had adjourned their applications - for six months for five applicants, and a year for the other - after the Attorney-General objected to their admission.

On Tuesday, the Attorney-General's Chambers said the Attorney-General was considering another five applications by candidates who cheated in the exam.

Sile said yesterday that it has disciplined, in accordance with its rules, the candidates who were found to have cheated.

No details of the disciplinary action were given in the statement.

The institute said it also required the candidates to disclose disciplinary actions taken against them during their admission proceedings, so that the Attorney-General and Law Society can properly consider whether they are fit to be admitted as lawyers.

"Remote examination technology has been evolving swiftly. Available technology today includes mechanisms such as remote proctoring to forestall breaches and computer-assisted checks for plagiarism and collusion," said the institute.

Sile said it will adapt and adopt tech improvements in line with practices of similar organisations as and when they are available.

"The institute will continue to take a holistic approach in reviewing and managing the risks and challenges inherent in conducting high stakes assessments such as the Bar exams," it said.

Selina Lum