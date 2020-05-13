20,000 migrant workers to recover and be discharged by end-May

By the end of the month, 20,000 migrant workers who were infected with Covid-19 will be discharged from care facilities, and more are expected to recover in June, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

This is about 80 per cent of the total number of infections here currently, which reached 24,671 yesterday.

"Our aim is to make sure that as far as possible, all migrant workers are free of infection before resuming work when their sectors gradually reopen," added Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at the same press conference.

So far, 1,735 migrant workers have recovered and been discharged, and significantly more are expected to enter the recovery phase in the coming weeks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There are more than 300,000 workers in dorms and the authorities plan to test them all "to make sure that they are free from infection", Mr Wong said. The testing process is under way and may be completed only by June or July.

More than 32,000 workers from dorms have already been tested. How long the process takes will depend on how much Singapore can ramp up its testing capacity, for example, said Mr Wong.

Discharged workers will return to their dorms or be transferred to other temporary accommodation.

Brigadier-General Seet Uei Lim, who leads the inter-agency task force handling the outbreak in dormitories, said that more than 20,000 workers have been moved into alternative sites so far.

This includes healthy workers in the essential services, workers who have completed quarantine orders and some recovered workers.

By the end of June, about 40,000 workers can be housed in such temporary accommodation, BG Seet said.

Yuen Sin