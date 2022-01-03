20,000 children receive first Covid-19 vaccine dose

About 20,000 children have received their first Covid-19 vaccine shot since the paediatric vaccination drive kicked off last Thursday, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

More than six in 10 Primary 4 to 6 pupils have booked a slot to get their jabs, he added.

Mr Chan, in a Facebook post yesterday morning, said about 8,600 new registrations have come in for children aged nine to 11 who are not enrolled in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools.

He also said these numbers were possible only with the support of parents, and the hard work of public and healthcare officers. "With a good vaccination rate in our primary school students, we certainly look forward to 2022 being a more normal school year for our children as we carefully consider how to safely resume more activities in the coming months."

In his post, Mr Chan said seven more vaccination centres will start operating today, in addition to the seven centres already in operation, to support the roll-out of the vaccines to Primary 1 to 3 pupils.

The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine is the only one currently approved for children aged five to 11 here. They are given a third of the dose used for adults.

Mr Chan said parents with questions about vaccinating their children can join an MOE webinar on Wednesday, held in collaboration with the Health Ministry and Early Childhood Development Agency.

It will take place from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at https://go.gov.sg/5janvaccinewebinar, and is open to 3,000 participants on a first come, first served basis. The passcode to enter the webinar is "5janvac".

Mr Chan encouraged parents with queries to join the webinar, and to submit questions ahead of the session at https://go.gov.sg/questions5janwebinar/