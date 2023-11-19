200 years of brotherhood: New book unveils mystery of Keng Teck Whay society

SINGAPORE – The never-before-told story of Keng Teck Whay, a secretive and exclusive mutual-aid society and one of Singapore’s oldest self-help groups, has inspired a publication nearly 200 years after it was founded.
The 517-page book, titled Keng Teck Whay – 200 Years Of Brotherhood, and its Chinese edition will be launched on Nov 23 at the National Library.
The book is edited by the society’s current president, Mr Ronney Tan, 69, and renowned historians Kua Bak Lim, 75, and Lim How Seng, 81, and is written by several guest writers.
Mr Kua, the chief editor, said the book attempts to analyse the society according to its founding background, building, management philosophy, personnel and its chronicles.
The association was founded in 1831 by 36 wealthy Hokkien Peranakan businessmen from Melaka. While the “blood brothers” were mostly unrelated and had 20 different surnames among them, they worshipped a common deity in Zhangzhou, in China’s Fujian province – the Sanguan Dadi (Three Emperor-Officials).
They had responded to the call of William Farquhar, the first Resident of Singapore, to seek business opportunities in Singapore.
Each member gave 100 Spanish dollars – the currency used for trade then – to the association’s central fund at its inception. Members wanted to ensure that if any of their businesses failed, their families would be financially supported by the society.
“By that sworn agreement in 1831, all descendants of the founders are still considered blood brothers today,” said Mr Tan, a retired accountant who now helms the association.
Unlike clan associations, Keng Teck Whay is a “Chinese brotherhood” and private family benefit society bound by kinship and filial piety. It has been shrouded in mystery throughout its existence, as membership is passed on only to the descendants of the founders.
Its activities were not publicised, and the door of the Keng Teck Whay Building, then sited next to Thian Hock Keng temple in Telok Ayer Street, was always shut, leading to its image as a secret society.
Mr Tan refuted the notion, saying Keng Teck Whay was never an illicit body and has been a registered society since 1890.
It is now sited in a terrace house in Changi Lorong 104. Its original building’s ownership was transferred to the Taoist Mission (Singapore) in 2010. The building was transformed into a Taoist temple. Renamed the Singapore Yu Huang Gong (Temple of the Heavenly Jade Emperor), the building is now a national monument.
Mr Tan said he started researching the history of the society in 2006.
“I had followed my father to the society’s committee meetings since 1980, but the committee members had little to tell me about its history,” he said. “When I started gathering information from online sources, newspapers, books and annual reports, I realised there was much more out there waiting to be discovered.”
The discovery of the society’s historical materials convinced him that his ancestors wanted the book to be written, he added.
These included seven volumes of the society’s logbook written in ancient Chinese characters, which documented discussions, debates and decisions of committee members and information on the three succeeding generations of the founders. These were found in 2015 in the Melaka residence of founding member Tan Kok Teow, and will be donated to the National Library Board.
Mr Kua said: “This is the very first book for the mysterious society, and it has taken us about three years to complete it. We hope it serves as a base and foundation for future research on Keng Teck Whay.”
One interesting observation is the strict codes of conduct, he said.
Descendants had to produce genealogical evidence and swear to uphold the principles of its founders as laid out in the rules and regulations. They also had to burn incense and make offerings of sweets and tea to the gods before joining the society.
Decades later, as the number of descendants dwindled, exceptions were made for those who were not the first son, and sometimes, nephews were allowed to ensure succession. Members faced expulsion if they did not maintain the standards and reputation of the society.
Today, there are only 15 families and 30 members left. At its peak in 1908, there were 25 families and 38 members.
The society continues to provide allowances to members and their lawful wives if they require financial assistance, and bereavement support to members and their families.
- Keng Teck Whay – 200 Years Of Brotherhood is available at $68 (soft cover) and $88 (hard cover) via e-mail at tankoonsiang@yahoo.com.sg