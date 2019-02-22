200 evacuated after fire breaks out at St Regis Residences

Residents of St Regis Residences in Tanglin Road were evacuated after a bedroom in one of the units went up in flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which responded to the incident on the 12th storey at about 11.30pm on Wednesday, said the fire was extinguished using a water jet and a hose reel.

"When SCDF arrived, the building management had already initiated an evacuation of the building," it said.

Savills Property Management, which manages St Regis Residences, said about 200 residents were evacuated. Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, its managing director Chan Kok Hong said it took the precaution of evacuating the entire tower, given the sizeable blaze.

"When the fire alarm rang, we immediately rushed with fire extinguishers to try to put it out, but we could not contain it," he said.

The residents were evacuated to the lobby of St Regis Singapore hotel, an affiliated property located nearby.

"The staff were very accommodating, and even provided our residents with drinks," he added.

A man residing on the affected storey was evacuated by SCDF and taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.



Residents at the St Regis Residences in Tanglin Road had to be evacuated after a bedroom in one of the units there went up in flames. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/BRYANCHOWSG



Mr Chan said that the building's management had assessed the damage and was working to restore the lifts affected in the fire. Repairs would be carried out in the next few days, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.