20-year-old charged with abetting breach of stay-home notice, trespassing into SHN facility

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Friday (June 18) for abetting the breach of stay-home notice (SHN) requirements by a person on SHN and trespassing into the premises of an SHN dedicated facility.

The court heard that he intends to admit to the charges. He will be back in court on July 29.

On Nov 28 last year at about 3pm, Sow Kaiser visited his friend who was serving the notice at a hotel and spent about an hour in the room before leaving.

Sow allegedly took a lift and entered the hotel's restricted area, where he then used a service lift to get to the room.

He was subsequently spotted by the hotel's security guard but left the hotel before he could be apprehended.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Friday that those who fail to comply with SHN requirements will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The penalty may be a fine of up to $10,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

In addition, those found guilty of trespassing will receive a jail term of up to three months, or a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

Members of the public can provide information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements to ICA at this link or call 6812 5555.

More information on the prevailing SHN and swab requirements for travellers can be found on the SafeTravel website.