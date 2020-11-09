20-year-old among 14 charged for selling electronic vaporisers online

SINGAPORE - From June to August 2020, 14 people were charged for selling electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and related items in Singapore.

More than $50,000 worth of goods were seized from them, and they were fined a combined total of $255,500. All 14 cases were unrelated.

The youngest offender, aged 20, was sentenced to a 15-month supervised probation, while the rest were fined between $5,500 and $47,500.

Aged between 20 and 43, the offenders bought e-vaporisers and related accessories from suppliers overseas and sold them illegally on social media and e-commerce platforms, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a statement on Monday (Nov 9).

E-vaporisers, which include e-cigarettes and e-cigars, are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid containing nicotine to produce a vapour which is then inhaled.



E-vaporisers and accessories seized from the peddlers. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY



HSA said that the offenders were caught as part of its cyber-surveillance and enforcement activities against to the illegal import and sale of e-vaporisers and related accessories in Singapore.

From 2018 to today, HSA has prosecuted 35 people for selling e-vaporisers and related accessories.

The heaviest penalty so far was a fine of $99,000 in 2019 to a man for operating an online business advertising and selling e-vaporisers.

It is an offence under the Tobacco Act to sell, offer for sale, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers.

Offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, up to 6 months' jail, or to both for the first offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to 12 months, or to both.

It is also an offence to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers and related accessories. The penalty is a fine of up to $2,000.