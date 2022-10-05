20 places of worship take up short-term leases while awaiting review outcome

Since 2018, 20 places of worship with expiring leases have taken up short-term tenancies or temporary occupation licences instead of renewing their leases for 30 years, as they await the completion of a review of land pricing policies for religious organisations.

On Tuesday, Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament that the shorter-term options were offered pending the outcome of the review, which covers how the Government allocates land to be used by places of worship and determines how to price the land.

Despite the offer, six places of worship have taken up 30-year lease renewals at current market prices instead, he noted.

Mr Shanmugam said significant progress has been made with the review and more details will be announced when it is completed soon. Organisations that took the shorter-term options would be able to reap the benefits of the new policies, he added.

The review, which The Straits Times reported in July, seeks to address the rising prices of land for places of worship, which Mr Shanmugam attributed to competitive bidding by religious organisations. "The Government has been in discussions with various religious organisations, to consider how best to assist them in mitigating the price rises," he said.

"The Government has been doing a review of our place-of-worship land allocation and pricing framework, to see how the price rises can be mitigated."

Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) had asked how the prices of land for religious organisations are decided. Mr Shanmugam said state land parcels - including those for use by places of worship - have to be sold at fair market value.

With the exception of land for mosques, place-of-worship land parcels are generally sold through a competitive land tender process, where the highest acceptable bid becomes the land price. Mosque land is transferred directly to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore at a market price determined by the chief valuer.

As proceeds from land sales go into the reserves, the Government cannot unilaterally adjust the prices of land sold for use by places of worship, said Mr Shanmugam.

He said the premiums for place-of-worship lease renewals are pegged "at current market price as determined by the chief valuer generally". The chief valuer considers relevant transactions of place-of-worship land and the site's location and size, he added.