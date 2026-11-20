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The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire at Block 6 Teck Whye Avenue at about 3.40pm.

SINGAPORE – About twenty people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a seventh-floor HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang on the afternoon of Nov 20 .

In response to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 6 Teck Whye Avenue at about 3.40pm .

The police and SCDF evacuated about 20 people from the block as a precaution, and firefighters extinguished the blaze, which involved the contents of a bedroom , with a water jet.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

Choa Chu Kang GRC MP Tan See Leng, who is currently in India for work, said he was relieved that the affected resident was safe with loved ones and doing well.

Thanking the SCDF for putting out the fire , as well as the police, People’s Association and Residents’ Network teams for assisting with the evacuation , Dr Tan added: “Fire safety is our shared responsibility. Let’s all remain vigilant and keep our community safe.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF noted that the top three causes of residential fires are unattended cooking, electrical faults and unattended lighted materials.

To prevent such fires, the public should not leave cooking unattended and should keep stovetops, cooker hoods and ovens clean and free of grease, it said.

It also urged the public to avoid overloading electrical sockets or leaving devices charging overnight or unattended.

Additionally, the force urged people never to leave lighted materials, such as incense sticks and cigarettes, unattended, and to ensure these items are fully extinguished before disposing of them.

The total number of fires in Singapore increased by 3% to 2,050 cases in 2025, up from 1,990 the previous year, SCDF figures released in February showed.

About half of the fires in 2025 – or 1,051 cases – involved residential buildings.