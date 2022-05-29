20 evacuated after chlorine gas detected at building in Sembawang

About 20 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure after chlorine gas was detected in a rubbish compactor room in Sembawang yesterday.

Firefighters were deployed to the Nordcom II building at 2 Gambas Crescent, after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for help at about 7.15am. On arrival, the SCDF found the presence of chlorine gas within a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor of the industrial building.

Firefighters used a water jet to dilute vapours surrounding the room. Two blower fans were also used to contain the vapours within it. The air concentration outside the room remained at a safe level, SCDF said in a Facebook post at 10.10am.

About 20 people were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Chlorine is used to disinfect water and is part of the sanitation process for industrial waste and sewage. Exposure to high levels of chlorine gas causes nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and chest pain, among other symptoms.

When The Sunday Times arrived at the scene just before noon, the smell of chlorine lingered in the air near the compactor room.

A woman who said she represented the building management told ST the affected trash collection area will be cordoned off for now. "The authorities are still investigating, and told us to cordon off the area and not touch anything."

To ensure there were no more traces of chlorine, SCDF said its responders emptied the contents of the compactor room onto the floor with the aid of a contractor. A water jet was used to wet the contents and dilute the concentration of the gas, and chemical detectors were used to check that there were no traces of the gas. Arrangements have been made to transport the contents of the compactor room away from the premises, SCDF added.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for the National Environment Agency (NEA) said: "Preliminary investigations showed the fumes arose from waste in the compactor room.

"NEA is working with the SCDF to investigate the cause of the incident and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against companies who contravene NEA's Acts and Regulations."

The spokesman said NEA officers sampled the air outside the room and did not detect any toxic gases.