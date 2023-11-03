2 taken to hospital after fire in Toa Payoh flat

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a flat in Toa Payoh caught fire on Thursday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a sixth-storey Housing Board flat at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at about 9pm.

Four occupants had evacuated from the affected unit before firefighters arrived.

The blaze, which broke out in the living room, was extinguished by firefighters using a compressed air foam trolley, SCDF said.

Two people from the affected unit were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, it added.

SCDF said preliminary investigation showed the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a Personal Mobility Aid that was charging in the living room.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday that the exterior of the flat and part of the corridor were blackened with soot, and technicians were seen repairing damaged wires in the corridor.