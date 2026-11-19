2 taken to hospital after EV battery catches fire at workshop in Sin Ming industrial building
SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an electric vehicle (EV) battery unit caught fire at a workshop in a Sin Ming industrial building on Nov 19.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 160 Sin Ming Drive at about 1.30pm.
The fire, which occurred in a workshop on the fifth floor of the building, was put out using two water jets.
Two people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.
In a video posted on Facebook on Nov 19, sparks can be seen coming out from a workshop, accompanied by loud cracking sounds.
Another angle shows a raised car with bright orange flames below it. A series of explosions can be heard as the flames appear to grow larger.
Around four people can be seen moving items away from the fire.
The explosions stop after a while, though the fire continues to burn.
Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, which identified the car as a Porsche Taycan, said that the fire was brought under control at about 4pm.
A Zaobao reporter at the scene saw firefighters still damping down the affected area.
At least two fire engines were parked nearby, with several firefighters and police officers on standby.
SCDF said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.