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2 taken to hospital after EV battery catches fire at workshop in Sin Ming industrial building

The fire, which involved an EV battery unit in a workshop unit on the fifth floor of the building, was put out using two water jets.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an electric vehicle (EV) battery unit caught fire at a workshop in a Sin Ming industrial building on Nov 19.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 160 Sin Ming Drive at about 1.30pm .

The fire, which occurred in a workshop on the fifth floor of the building, was put out using two water jets.



Two people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.

In a video posted on Facebook on Nov 19, sparks can be seen coming out from a workshop, accompanied by loud cracking sounds.

Another angle shows a raised car with bright orange flames below it. A series of explosions can be heard as the flames appear to grow larger.

Around four people can be seen moving items away from the fire.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, which identified the car as a Porsche Taycan, said that the fire was brought under control at about 4pm. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The explosions stop after a while, though the fire continues to burn.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, which identified the car as a Porsche Taycan , said that the fire was brought under control at about 4pm .

A Zaobao reporter at the scene saw firefighters still damping down the affected area .

At least two fire engines were parked nearby, with several firefighters and police officers on standby.

SCDF said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.