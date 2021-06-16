2 taken to hospital after ceiling falls on firefighters

Parts of a ceiling fell on firefighters as they were fighting a blaze yesterday morning.

Two of them were taken to hospital and a third had minor injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the shophouse fire at 31 Teo Hong Road in Outram Park at about 11.15am.

They saw thick smoke rising from the shophouse, and entered with breathing apparatus sets.

Two firefighters were on the third storey when parts of the ceiling fell on them. Both of them, regulars in full protective equipment, had to be immediately evacuated and a paramedic checked on them.

One was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), while the other was treated on site for minor scratches. Another firefighter, a full-time national serviceman (NSF), was taken to SGH for heat exhaustion. The NSF has been discharged, but the regular officer was warded overnight for observation.

The fire, which engulfed the ceiling on the third storey and attic of the shophouse, was extinguished at about 1.15pm. The SCDF used three water jets and deployed a platform ladder as part of its operations.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said people in the shophouse evacuated on their own, and 20 of their neighbours were evacuated by the SCDF as a precaution. Damping-down operations, which involve spraying water on burnt surfaces to prevent fires from restarting, were ongoing.

The SCDF thanked the public for their support and get-well wishes for the officers involved. It said: "Your kind words are uplifting and keep their spirits high. Thank you."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.