2 taken to hospital after car and hearse collide in Mandai

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a collision between a hearse and a car in Mandai on Tuesday (Jan 8).

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place along Mandai Road towards Mandai Avenue 1 at 3.34pm.

Two people aged 30 and 32 were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the injured pair were passengers from the vehicles. The accident is believed to have occurred when the hearse skidded into the lane of the other car.

It is not known whether the hearse, which has markings from funeral service provider Casket Fairprice on its side, was transporting a body at the time of the accident. The hearse appears to have had a floral wreath attached to its front when the accident happened.

No arrests were made, and Casket Fairprice declined to comment on the incident when contacted by ST on Thursday afternoon.