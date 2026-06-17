2 taken to hospital after accident between taxi and car near Bendemeer MRT station

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Debris, including a section of a road divider fence, is strewn across three lanes of the road, with a line of cars at a standstill further down the route.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident between a taxi and a car in front of Bendemeer MRT station wrecked a road divider fence on the morning of June 17, with the affected road closed for nearly four hours.

The driver and passenger of the ComfortDelGro taxi involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

“We are in contact with our cabby, who is receiving medical attention,” said a spokesperson for transport operator ComfortDelGro, adding that the passenger has since been discharged.

Commuters were caught in a long jam on Kallang Bahru Road in the direction of Kallang Avenue , which was closed from around 8.40am to 12.40pm .

A video of the accident site posted on Facebook shows a red sedan with a crushed bonnet near the road divider on Kallang Bahru Road. A yellow taxi with a detached bumper and its left front door open is seen a few metres away on the same side of the road.

Debris, including a section of a road divider fence, is strewn across three lanes of the road, with a line of cars at a standstill further down the route.

A sticker of car-sharing service provider GetGo can be seen on the windshield of the red sedan, reported Chinese-daily newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment,” said GetGo, in response to media queries on June 17.

“Our priority continues to be offering the necessary support to the parties involved,” it added.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.