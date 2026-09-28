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2 taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after fire in Bukit Panjang flat

SINGAPORE – Two people – one of whom was unconscious – were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang on the afternoon of Sept 28.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a social media post on Sept 28 that it was alerted to the fire at Block 126 Pending Road at about 3pm.

When its officers arrived at the scene, black smoke was coming out of a unit on the sixth floor.

The fire involved items in the living room, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was extinguished using one water jet.

Firefighters found an unconscious person in the living room during the firefighting operation, and took the person out of the unit.

An SCDF paramedic and emergency medical technicians performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before the person was taken to Woodlands Hospital.

About 70 people from the affected block were evacuated as a precaution. ST PHOTO: DANIEL LAI

Another person from a neighbouring unit was assessed for smoke inhalation and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

About 70 people from the affected block were evacuated as a precaution.

The top three causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical fires and unattended lighted materials, said SCDF in its post.

“Residents are strongly advised not to leave cooking unattended, and to keep stove-tops, cooker hoods and ovens clean and free of grease,” it added.

“They should also avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision. Lighted materials such as incense sticks or cigarettes should never be left unattended and must be fully extinguished before disposal.”