2 Singaporeans among 9 new imported cases

There were nine new imported coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

The latest cases take Singapore's total to 58,386.

The imported cases include two Singaporeans and a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India and Austria. They were all asymptomatic.

The remaining cases are three work permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore, a dependant's pass holder, a short-term visit pass holder and a special pass holder.

The special pass holder arrived here from India to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

MOH said all the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice, or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during that period.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 58,250 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, and 56 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.​

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 74.2 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.