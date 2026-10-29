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2 Singaporean men among 4 arrested in Thailand for alleged involvement in prostitution ring

Investigators linked the activities to a network known as Lover’s Fortress, according to police.

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporean men were among four people arrested in Thailand for their involvement in operating a transnational vice syndicate.

In a media release on Oct 29, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they collaborated with the Royal Thai Police (RTP) on a cross-border operation against a syndicate that recruited foreign women to send them to Singapore to work as vice workers.

The operation on Sept 15 led to the arrest of the two Singaporeans, aged 42 and 46, and two Thai women, aged 33 and 37.

Thailand’s The Nation newspaper reported that a 35-year-old Thai man was later also “summoned by investigators to be informed of charges”.

The SPF said that the syndicate – which operated in the provinces of Rayong and Phitsanulok, as reported by The Nation – has been dismantled and its vice activities in Singapore and its Telegram groups have been shut down.

The police added in its release that anti-vice operations conducted from October 2025 to September 2026 in Singapore had led to the arrest of 19 vice workers.

SPF’s Specialised Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) then worked closely with RTP’s Technology Crime Suppression Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to share investigative findings related to the vice syndicate.

Based on the leads uncovered, the identities of the first three syndicate members were established.

They were arrested by the RTP on Sept 15 and assets valued at more than 350,000 Thai baht ($13,300) comprising cash, bankbooks, bank cards, computers, mobile phones, and land title deeds together with sale and mortgage agreements were seized.

Police reported seizing items with a combined value exceeding 350,000 baht (S$13,000). PHOTO: CIB THAILAND/FACEBOOK

The fourth member was arrested on Oct 21.

According to The Nation, the CID had shared information with the CIB about an “alleged online prostitution network recruiting women from Thailand”.

Investigators then linked the activities to a network known as Lover’s Fortress. RTP subsequently examined bank transactions allegedly connected to prostitution earnings, traced the suspects and arrested them, said the news outlet.

The SPF said in the release that they remain committed to working with the RTP to disrupt such transnational vice syndicates.

“Transnational criminal networks may operate across borders, but so do strong law enforcement partnerships,” said senior assistant commissioner of police Julius Lim, director of CID.

“This operation shows what Singapore and Thailand can achieve through timely intelligence-sharing, coordinated investigations, and decisive action. We deeply appreciate the RTP’s partnership… The SPF will continue to work with our partners to dismantle criminal networks and hold those responsible to account, wherever they operate.”

Police lieutenant general Nutthasak Chaovanasai, commissioner of CIB, added: “The successful conclusion of this operation reflects the high degree of trust, professionalism and operational coordination between our officers.

“The CIB will continue to strengthen this close partnership and take firm action to prevent such criminal groups from re-establishing their operations and causing further harm to the public.”