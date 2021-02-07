2 projects to drive home value of local produce

Two pilot projects to increase awareness of and demand for locally produced food will be launched in the second half of this year by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

One will be targeted at first-time mothers to show them the benefits of eating local produce, while the other will make it easier to identify local produce in wet markets.

The two pilot projects were selected by MSE and SFA out of six proposals, which were presented last year by a Citizen's Workgroup.

Members of the public came together with experts from the local agri-food industry to discuss ideas.

These two projects were announced by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor at an appreciation event for the Citizens' Workgroup yesterday.

The event was held at sustainable farm Edible Garden City in Queenstown.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, as well as Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan, also attended the event.

Dr Khor said: "The proposals are interesting and fresh but one thing we need is to understand, from the industry perspective, what the challenges in implementation are, so we can look at sustainability and scalability."

She said the recommendations made by the Citizens' Workgroup showcase the advantages of buying local. They will help efforts to increase demand for local produce and bring Singapore closer to its 30 by 30 goal.

The 30 by 30 goal refers to Singapore's plan to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030.

The pilot project for first-time mothers, called LoveSGMums Meal, is designed to reach new mums during "one of the most important milestones in their lives when new habits are being formed", said Dr Khor.

MSE and SFA will look into working with hospitals and caterers to introduce local produce in the confinement meals for new mothers and show them the benefits of eating local.

This is in hopes that more households may choose local produce in the long run.

The second pilot aims to highlight local produce at wet markets, starting with one or two of them, with eye-catching visuals to attract patrons.

Ms Stephanie Lim, 29, who works for an Indonesian palm oil company as sustainability lead, was part of the team that proposed this idea.

She said: "Actually, I wasn't surprised that our idea was chosen. It's fairly low-cost and focuses on marketing and advertising, so the experimental element is very low. But it's great that we are doing this."

She added that it will be an avenue to reach out to older shoppers at the wet markets but "we must speak their language".

"Maybe their priorities are different and they don't care as much about sustainability but if the food is tastier and fresher, they may be open to it."

Jolene Ang