SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving four vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas on Tuesday morning (Oct 20).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.33am on Tuesday.

"A 39-year-old female passenger and a 40-year-old male passenger were conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Raffles Hospital respectively," said the police spokesman.

Investigations are ongoing.