2 of 3 new clusters involve 16 staff at two bus interchanges

Two of the three new Covid-19 clusters announced yesterday involve 22 people, including 16 staff, at the Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were five new cases linked to the Bishan bus interchange, taking its total to nine.

Four new cases were linked to the Sengkang bus interchange, taking its total to 13.

SBS Transit said in a statement last night that about 97 per cent of its bus captains had been vaccinated as at Aug 12.

The 16 cases among bus captains and other staff were detected via regular surveillance testing and none of them have severe symptoms, it added.

Intensive cleaning and disinfection has begun at both interchanges. More frequent antigen rapid tests will also be conducted for all bus captains at the two interchanges during this period, SBS Transit added.

The third new cluster was linked to an individual and has a total of three cases.

Meanwhile, My First Skool at Block 54 Chin Swee Road had five additional cases yesterday, taking its total to 17. The cluster at Safra Tampines has grown by three cases to 15.

Another eight clusters have closed, and there are currently 111 active clusters with infections ranging from three to 1,155 each.

Singapore recorded 57 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases yesterday, 17 of which are currently unlinked.

There was also one imported case that was detected and isolated upon arrival here, taking Singapore's total to 66,119.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped to 377 in the past week from 611 in the previous week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen, to 101 in the past week from 166 in the previous week.

Currently, 451 patients are warded in hospital. There are 26 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and nine in critical condition in the ICU.

Six of these 35 cases are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 31 are seniors above 60 years old, of whom 25 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In total, 75 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccine, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

So far, 44 people have died from Covid-19 in Singapore.

In a separate statement yesterday, MOH said that a total of 15 Covid-19 cases have been detected in three Housing Board blocks in Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh.

It is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission at blocks 52 and 53 Chin Swee Road, as well as blocks 3 and 9 Jalan Kukoh, which are across the road from each other.

Mandatory testing will be conducted for all residents, shop owners and staff at these blocks.

MOH said: "As an added precautionary measure, mandatory Covid-19 testing will also be conducted for all staff and cleaners working at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre (1 Jalan Kukoh)."

So far, five cases have been detected in two households at Block 52 Chin Swee Road.

Three other cases were detected in three households at Block 3 Jalan Kukoh and seven cases were detected in four households at Block 9 Jalan Kukoh.

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

Mandatory testing will be conducted today between 9am and 4pm at the void deck between blocks 51 and 53 Chin Swee Road.

Testing will also be conducted today and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm at the level 4 void deck of Block 9 Jalan Kukoh.

Cheryl Tan