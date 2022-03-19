2 new frameworks to help firms improve tax compliance

Two new tax frameworks have been rolled out to help companies strengthen tax compliance, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) yesterday.

The new frameworks are the Tax Governance Framework (TGF) and the Tax Risk Management and Control Framework for Corporate Income Tax (CTRM).

TGF focuses on boosting the tax governance standards in a firm and elevating them to the board level.

It features a set of broad principles and practices around three main building blocks of good tax governance: compliance with tax laws, governance structure for managing tax risks, and relationship with the tax authorities.

The framework is applicable to both corporate income tax (CIT) and goods and services tax (GST), and can be adopted by any company willing to commit to good tax governance, Iras said.

Companies that attain the TGF status can enjoy a one-time extended grace period of two years for voluntary disclosure of CIT, withholding tax errors made within two years from the date of award of TGF status, or both.

The new frameworks complement the existing Goods and Services Tax Assisted Compliance Assurance Programme (GST Acap).

For a GST-registered business accorded Acap status, a one-time extended grace period of three years is given for voluntary disclosure of GST errors made within two years from the date of award of TGF status.

A GST-registered business without Acap status gets a one-time extended grace period of two years for voluntary disclosure of GST errors made within two years from the award of the TGF status.

CTRM, targeted at large firms with complex structures and business models, guides these companies in establishing robust internal controls and processes to identify, mitigate and monitor key CIT risks.

The framework comprises a self-review checklist featuring processes and measures that would demonstrate that sound controls - such as entity-level controls and tax reporting controls - are in place to manage tax risks.

Eligible companies that attain the CTRM status will enjoy a one-time waiver of penalties for voluntary disclosure of prior years' CIT, withholding tax errors, or both.

They will get a step-down on CIT compliance audit for three consecutive years of assessment from the date Iras awards the CTRM status.

"While the TGF, CTRM and GST Acap are voluntary compliance initiatives that operate independently, we strongly encourage companies to adopt all three frameworks to ensure proper internal controls and systems are in place to manage their tax risk," said Mr Ng Wai Choong, commissioner of inland revenue and Iras chief executive.

More details on the eligibility criteria and application process for the frameworks can be found on the Iras website. Those with inquiries on TGF or CTRM can call the Iras helpline on 1800-356-8622 or send an e-mail to ctmail@iras.gov.sg