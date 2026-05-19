2 men to be charged over alleged fraudulent registration of corporate SIM cards

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Criminal groups exploit local SIM cards and eSIMs as communication channels for scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice, and other illicit activities.

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporean men are expected to be charged on May 20 over the alleged fraudulent registration of corporate SIM cards.

In a statement on May 19, the police said the men , aged 25 and 39 , were allegedly offered cash rewards of up to $1,270 for registering between 100 and 238 corporate SIM cards.

The pair had used their existing companies to buy SIM cards in bulk before handing them over to criminal groups.

These groups use local SIM cards and eSIMs as communication channels for scams, unlicensed moneylending, vice, and other illicit activities, the police said.

If found guilty, the men may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police said they will not hesitate to take action against individuals who misuse their eSIM or SIM cards as a channel for crimes.

This could include reselling, allowing others to use their SIM cards, helping other individuals to register SIM cards or holding multiple SIM cards without a legitimate reason.

The public can find out more about the misuse of SIM cards on the police’s website.

Those who know of someone who may be involved in the fraudulent registration of SIM cards may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.