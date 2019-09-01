2 men taken to hospital after Geylang stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Geylang in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it had responded to a call for medical assistance in Geylang Lorong 39 at about 1.25am.

The two men, aged 25 and 26, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said they were "alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon at 791 Geylang Road".

Pictures in the aftermath of the incident showed the area in front of the U Pub Disco night club cordoned off by the police.

Eight police vehicles were seen near the cordoned-off area when The Sunday Times was at the scene. A few pieces of bloodstained tissue paper littered the pavement.

The Sunday Times understands that the two men taken to hospital had stab wounds and one of them was seriously injured.

Malavika Menon