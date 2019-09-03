2 men taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident in Sengkang Central

SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Sengkang Central, near Buangkok MRT station, on Monday (Sept 2).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a bus and a taxi in Sengkang Central in the direction of Hougang Avenue 6 at about 9pm.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident showed the mangled car partially wedged under the front of the bus. The car was against the direction of traffic.

The sheet metal of the driver's door of the car was missing and the metal frame of the door was visible.

The car's front airbags were deployed.

The front section of the bus was also damaged.

Debris was seen on the road around the taxi that was involved in the accident.

Police said the driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, and the taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, were both conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.