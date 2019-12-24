2 men nabbed after suspected drugs found in lorry

Two Malaysian men were arrested at Jurong Port after bottles containing a brown liquid, suspected to contain drugs, were found in a lorry they were transporting metal beams in.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found four bottles of the brown liquid, believed to be kratom, in the Malaysia-registered lorry on Dec 10.

Two other bottles containing the residue of a similar liquid were also found hidden under and behind the driver's seat, the ICA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In the post titled "No time for 'high' tea", the ICA shared photos of what appears to be carbonated drink bottles holding the brown liquid.

Kratom contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which are Class A controlled drugs.

Anyone found guilty of importing Class A controlled drugs into Singapore could be jailed for five to 30 years and given five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Two Malaysian men, aged 35 and 38, were arrested.

The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, the ICA said.