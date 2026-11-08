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2 men arrested after fight at Chinatown; police looking for third person involved

The authorities were alerted to the fight in Upper Cross Street at about 12.20am on Nov 7.

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested slightly past midnight on Nov 7 following a fight in Chinatown, with the police looking for a third person involved in the fight.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted at about 12.20am to the fight in Upper Cross Street.

Police officers found a 37-year-old man who appeared to be drunk when they arrived. The man hurled vulgarities and threats at the officers when they tried to arrest him, the police said.

A video on Facebook, allegedly showing the fight, shows a man wearing a grey shirt fighting over what appears to be a plastic stool with another man, who is wearing a brown shirt. In their struggle, the men step off the kerb and fall onto the road.

A third man in a blue shirt then lifts another chair nearby and hits the man in the brown shirt with it. The man in the grey shirt remains on the ground, still holding on to the stool.

The person taking the video can be heard trying to break up the fight.

However, the man in the brown shirt continues to wave the stool in the air aggressively while shouting vulgarities. The man in the blue shirt is also seen hitting him with the chair.

The video ends with those involved in the fight shouting at one another and people next to them trying to break up the fight.

The 37-year-old man was arrested for affray, drunkenness in a public place, and using abusive language against a public servant, police said.

A 68-year-old man was also arrested for affray. The police said they are looking for a third person involved in the fight, and investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around the same time as the police. It assessed one person for minor injuries, with the individual declining to be taken to hospital.