2 Malaysians who smuggled contraband cigarettes in separate cars caught by ICA officers

SINGAPORE - It was a "fuelish" attempt for two Malaysians who tried to smuggle contraband cigarettes into Singapore with their cars on Wednesday (Jan 23).

Both attempts at the Woodlands Checkpoint were foiled by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which gave details of the cases in a Facebook post on Friday.

In the first incident, the ICA said that officers at the checkpoint had detected anomalies in the undercarriage of a Malaysia-registered car driven by a 33-year-old woman.

Officers found 460 packets of cigarettes hidden in the car's modified fuel tank.

On the same day, officers also found 30 cartons of cigarettes concealed in the speaker compartment in the boot of a second car.

The Malaysia-registered car was driven by a 33-year-old man.

The ICA has referred both cases to the Singapore Customs, which is investigating.

The authority quipped in its Facebook post: "If you make 'fuelish' mistakes, you will have to face the music."

It added that Singapore's borders are its first line of defence in safeguarding the country.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," it added.