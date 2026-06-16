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2 Malaysian men who helped Singapore police recover stolen boat get public spiritedness award

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Commander of the Police Coast Guard Ang Eng Seng with (from left) Muhammad Azrie Manab and Khairil Faizil Othman.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard Ang Eng Seng with Muhammad Azrie Manab (left) and Khairil Faizil Othman.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – Two Malaysian men were lauded on June 16 after they helped the Singapore police recover a stolen boat in Malaysian waters.

Muhammad Azrie Manab and Khairil Faizal Othman were presented the SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award in a ceremony held at sea off northern Pulau Ubin on June 16.

Police said in a statement on June 16 that Azrie, a fisherman, had spotted a Singapore-registered pleasure craft berthed at a mooring buoy in Malaysian waters on June 2.

It raised Azrie’s suspicions because it was uncommon for a Singapore-registered boat to be found there, said police. They added that Azrie took a photo of the craft and shared it with his cousin, Khairil.

Khairil then approached a Police Coast Guard (PCG) patrol boat on June 2 and alerted officers to the sighting.

“This timely tip-off proved instrumental in helping PCG locate and recover the missing craft, which was reported stolen earlier that day,” said police in their statement.

With the help of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Marine Police Force, PCG took over the boat and returned it to its owner, said police.

At the ceremony on June 16, PCG commander Ang Eng Seng expressed his appreciation to the two men.

He said: “Criminals exploit jurisdictional borders to evade law enforcement. By working closely with our counterparts and the community in Malaysia, we can extend the long arms of justice across our borders and help more victims of crime.

“This case is an exemplary example showcasing the success of cross-jurisdiction partnership between Singapore and Malaysia.”

In their statement, police encouraged members of the public who see suspicious vessels or activities at sea to immediately report them to the police.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.