2 live chicks found hidden in watch box at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man's attempt to smuggle two live chicks through the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (May 22) was foiled by an immigration officer.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Friday that the 28-year-old man, who was driving a Singapore-registered car, was stopped for security checks.

The ICA officer found two live chicks hidden in a watch box, which was kept in one of the car's compartments.

The man is currently assisting National Parks Board (NParks) in its investigations.

The chicks are being cared for and quarantined to monitor for signs of infectious or contagious diseases.

In the Facebook post, ICA and NParks reminded travellers not to bring live animals, birds and insects into Singapore without a proper permit.