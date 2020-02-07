2 Leggo pesto products recalled for containing undeclared peanut allergen: SFA

SINGAPORE - Two pesto products are being recalled as they potentially contain a peanut allergen that was not declared, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Feb 7).

This comes after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a food recall alert on Leggo's Basil Pesto (190g) and Leggo's Sundried Tomato Pesto (190g), which are from Australia.

SFA said that it has directed the importer of the products here, DKSH Marketing Services, to recall the products. The recall is still taking place.

The affected products have best-before dates earlier than Jan 1, 2022.

The agency advised consumers who bought the affected products, and who are allergic to peanuts, not to consume them.

Consumers with enquiries and who want to exchange or refund the products can call the importer DKSH Marketing Services on 6867-9100.