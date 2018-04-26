2 injured after cars collide at Bartley Road East, Hougang Avenue 3 junction

SINGAPORE - Two people were injured after an accident occurred at the junction of Bartley Road East and Hougang Avenue 3 on Wednesday (April 25).

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at 12.06pm on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old female passenger and a 43-year-old male driver were conscious when sent to Raffles Hospital, said the police spokesman.

One of the drivers told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that he was driving straight ahead when he spotted a silver car opposite, turning right towards him.

The two cars then collided at the junction, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Both cars appeared badly damaged at the front, with one car knocking down a traffic light.

Police investigations are ongoing.