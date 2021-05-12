2 hospital staff among 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community yesterday, two of whom are hospital staff.

The first is a 42-year-old operating theatre technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night. His infection is currently unlinked.

He had returned from Malaysia on Jan 10 and served a stay-home notice (SHN) until Jan 24, and tested negative for the virus then.

He developed a cough on April 21 but did not seek medical treatment until Monday, when he tested positive at the hospital's staff clinic.

MOH said that as his CT value was very high and his serology test has come back positive, it is possible that he is no longer infectious.

"However, given that we are not able to definitively conclude when he had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," the ministry said.

The second case is a 43-year-old housekeeper at Changi General Hospital who has preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 variant of the virus that was first detected in India.

She was quarantined last Saturday after being identified as a close contact of a previous case, and developed a cough the next day.

She was fully vaccinated.

Her infection has been linked to the cluster surrounding a cleaner working at Changi Airport Terminal 3. She was one of seven reported cases linked to the cluster yesterday.

A previously reported case - an 18-year-old student of Victoria Junior College - has also been linked to the cluster, bringing its total number of patients up to 18, said MOH.

MOH has determined that the student was at the foodcourt in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3 - the same day that two other Covid-19-positive patients were there. It said that she is likely to have been infected then.

Update on cases

New cases: 25 Imported: 12 (3 Singaporeans, 2 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 3 work pass holders, 1 work permit holder, 2 short-term pass holders) In community: 13 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 40 (12 unlinked cases) Active cases: 397 In hospitals: 144 (3 in ICU) In community facilities: 253 Deaths: 31 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,960 Discharged yesterday: 22 TOTAL CASES: 61,403

Her infection prompted a mass swabbing exercise of about 2,200 people at her school and a shift to home-based learning this week. The Changi Airport cluster is now the second-largest active cluster, after the one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which currently has 43 patients.

Yesterday's unlinked cases included a 50-year-old man who works part-time as a barista at Starbucks in Plaza Singapura and as a general worker at LBC Express in Lucky Plaza.

He developed a cough and shortness of breath last Thursday but did not seek medical treatment. Last Saturday, he went to a general practitioner's clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 infection the next day. He had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on April 24.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased to 40 in the past week, from 63 cases two weeks ago. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased to 12 cases from nine over the same period.

There were also 12 imported cases for a total of 25, which brings Singapore's total up to 61,403 - with 11 active clusters.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 60,960 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 144 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 253 are recuperating in community facilities. Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.