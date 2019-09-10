2 children taken to hospital after tipper truck and taxi collide in Boundary Road

SINGAPORE - Two children were taken to hospital after an accident involving a tipper truck and a taxi last Saturday (Sept 7).

The police said they were alerted to an accident in Boundary Road towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at 3.12pm.

Two children, aged 10 and 12, were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital after the accident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show that the front of the lorry crashed into the rear side door of the taxi.

Citizen journalism website Stomp reported that two girls and one woman were passengers in the taxi that was involved in the accident.

Stomp contributor Ms Sarifah said that four paramedics attended to one of the girls who was in the back passenger seat.