2 cars on fire in separate incidents in Yishun and Bukit Batok; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - Two cars caught fire in separate incidents in Yishun and Bukit Batok on Wednesday (Jan 16) and Thursday. No injuries were reported in both cases.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the first incident at an open-air carpark near Block 349 Yishun Avenue 9 at about 9.50pm on Wednesday.

The flames on the black Audi were put out using a water jet and a hose reel, the SCDF said.

A witness, who gave his name only as Vincent, told citizen journalism website Stomp that he was at a coffee shop nearby when he noticed a strong burning smell and smoke in the air.

Curious, he followed the smoke and saw the car in flames at the carpark.

He said that several residents had gathered at the scene.

A video clip Vincent took shows orange flames rising from the car, with two other cars parked next to it.

Vincent added that the burning smell lingered in the air even after he returned to his nearby flat at about 10pm.

The second incident occurred at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at about 8.30am on Thursday.

In videos posted on Facebook, the black Kia Cerato is seen at the side of the road, engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrive at the scene soon after to extinguish the blaze.

The SCDF said that they used two compressed air foam backpacks and a hose reel.

It is investigating what caused the fires in both incidents.