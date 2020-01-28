$1m hongbao for charity that helps needy patients

A charity, Sian Chay Medical Institution, received not one but two "red packets" on the first and second day of the Chinese New Year.

Besides a $1 million donation from Datuk Tan Hian Tsin, co-founder of the Crocodile Foundation, it received a pledge of $10,000 a month for the next three years from civil engineering contractor Koh Kock Leong Enterprise, reported Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News.

On Sunday, Mr Tan, 94, presented the $1 million cheque to Sian Chay Medical Institution chairman Toh Soon Huat at a Chinese New Year open house attended by more than 100 guests.

Mr Tan is the founder of Crocodile International, maker of the brand of apparel. Mr Tan began his business career by selling singlets about 70 years ago, and the company has since grown into an international fashion brand.

The pledge by Koh Kock Leong Enterprise last Saturday will benefit about 1,000 low-income patients, who will receive free traditional medical consultations and low-cost medicine at the Sian Chay Medical Institution.