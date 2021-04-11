19 puppies rescued after fire breaks out at pet store

Firefighters rescued 19 puppies yesterday morning after a fire broke out in a pet store in Upper Thomson Road, near the planned site of the Upper Thomson MRT station.

Eyewitnesses said the puppies were carried out of the smoking unit in boxes, and a group of passers-by helped to hold and soothe the animals.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 197 Upper Thomson Road at about 1.15am.

It is occupied by Wellfond Pets. Its website lists another outlet in Tanjong Katong Road.

The owners of the shop declined to comment on the incident when contacted by The Sunday Times.

Firefighters conducted forced entry into the premises and extinguished the blaze with one water jet.

They thanked several passers-by who had helped by taking care of the puppies outside the store while firefighting operations were ongoing.

The Sunday Times understands that the animals were unharmed.

The cause of the fire involved a dehumidifier in the store, said the SCDF. Investigations are ongoing.

The Sunday Times was at the scene as SCDF personnel counted the number of puppies rescued and caught one that tried to escape.

A small crowd of onlookers had also gathered, some appealing for water for the puppies, which were of various breeds and covered in soot.

Technician Mohamad Nizan Anwar, 50, was walking past after having supper nearby when he saw thick black smoke coming from the shop and a crowd of around 10 people gathered at the shopfront.

"One woman was shouting for help, calling for people who weren't afraid of dogs to come and help with the puppies," he said.

He added that his heart went out to the animals.

"One of the guys holding a dog said its heart was beating very fast - it must have been very scared." he added.