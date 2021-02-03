19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Three children aged between one and three years old were among the 19 coronavirus cases here - all imported - that were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases here to 59,584.

The imported cases included five Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from Canada, India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States.

There were also three dependant's pass holders who travelled from the UAE, and two work pass holders who arrived from Pakistan and the UAE.

Another three cases were work permit holders who travelled from Bangladesh and Indonesia, of whom two were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining three cases were short-term visit pass holders. Two of them arrived from India and Indonesia to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The last case arrived from the US for a work project in Singapore.

Among the new cases yesterday, 16 were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

They tested positive while serving their stay-home notice or while in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased from nine cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at two cases a week in the past two weeks.

Updates in cases

New cases: 19 Imported: 19 (5 Singaporeans, 3 PRs, 3 dependant's pass holders, 2 work pass holders, 3 work permit holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 3 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 254 In hospitals: 44 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 210 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,286 Discharged yesterday: 30 TOTAL CASES: 59,584

MOH said that among the 218 confirmed cases reported from Jan 27 to yesterday, 122 cases had positive serology tests, indicating a past infection, while 41 tested negative.

The results of the serology tests for 55 others are pending.

With 30 cases discharged yesterday, 59,286 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 210 are recuperating in community facilities.