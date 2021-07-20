19 mosques in S'pore to offer 2 zones of 50 congregants for prayer sessions as Covid-19 measures are tightened

SINGAPORE - Nineteen mosques will offer two zones of 50 congregants per prayer session for those who have successfully completed vaccination or undergone Covid-19 testing.

These mosques could previously offer up to five zones of 50 per session for such individuals.

Another 47 mosques will continue to offer just 50 spaces per session, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Tuesday (July 20).

This is in line with the national safeguards for places of worship, Muis said.

Announcing a tightening of community measures on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that congregational and other worship services may continue with up to 100 persons with pre-event testing, and up to 50 persons may be allowed without such testing.

"To further mitigate the risk of spread through aerosol transmissions, religious workers and all other participants must wear their masks at all times," MOH added.

Live singing and playing of wind or brass instruments will also be suspended during this period.

Muis said it is very concerned by the recent sharp rise in community infections.

"We give thanks that our mosques continue to be safe spaces for prayer, with measures in place to minimise the risk of transmission. We give thanks that we are keeping each other safe through our responsible behaviour."

It reiterated a call for vulnerable congregants, especially the elderly who have not been vaccinated, to pray at home during this period.

"This is the rukhsah (concession) which has been granted by our learned religious leaders," said Muis.

"Our sense of patience, perseverance, love and unity is being tested. Let us come together, work together, and ensure the safety and welfare of ourselves and others."