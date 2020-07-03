188 new virus cases in S'pore, including 10 in community

Three places including West Mall, Paya Lebar Square and IMM are among the newly added locations visited by Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

A patient also visited Fu Chan Coffee Shop at Block 145 Teck Whye Avenue while infectious.

The ministry advised those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and the times the patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said yesterday that a Filipino national who returned from Britain on June 20 tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, while she was serving her stay-home notice.

The 36-year-old work pass holder was among 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the ministry yesterday.

The 10 community cases reported yesterday were seven Singaporeans, one permanent resident and two work permit holders.

Two Singaporeans and the permanent resident had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had been quarantined earlier.

Another three cases were detected by MOH's proactive surveillance of persons deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations, even though they are asymptomatic.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining two Singaporean patients.

The two work permit holders had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had already been quarantined.​

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 177 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,310.

The MOH also announced two new clusters in dormitories at 7 Gambas Crescent and 17 Tuas View Close.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to an average of nine per day in the past week, from an average of four cases per day in the week before that.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to an average of four per day in the past week, from an average of two cases per day in the week before.