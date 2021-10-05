188 caught flouting Covid-19 rules at hawker centres

A total of 188 people were caught breaching safe management measures at hawker centres by the police and National Environment Agency (NEA) officers from Friday to Sunday.

During enforcement action on the first weekend of increased restrictions on dining out, officers found offenders gathering in groups of more than two or not maintaining a safe distance of 1m from one another.

Others did not wear a mask, had pulled their masks down, or continued to drink alcohol past 10.30pm, the NEA said in a statement.

Offenders can be fined $300 for the first offence, and $1,000 the second time. Since August, nearly 500 fines have been issued for such breaches, the NEA said.

Among the places where people were caught flouting safe management rules were Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre and Tekka Centre.

On Sunday, six Singaporeans died from complications linked to the coronavirus, and there were 2,057 new infections reported.

Group sizes for dining out were cut to two on Sept 27 in a bid to ease the load on hospitals, where there were 1,337 Covid-19 patients warded as at Sunday. Of these, 250 required oxygen support and 35 were in the intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health said.

The NEA said: "Strict adherence to safe management measures protects everyone. While 98 per cent of stallholders and their assistants at markets and hawker centres are vaccinated, we call on all stakeholders to remain vigilant."

It urged seniors to order food to take away instead of dining in or to ask household members do so on their behalf, if possible.