183 cartons, 973 packets of contraband cigarettes found in stalled car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered 183 cartons and 973 packets of contraband cigarettes in a car which broke down at the arrival immigration area at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Dec 3).

In a Facebook post on Friday, ICA said "officers sensed something amiss and moved the broken down car to a secure location for further checks".

They found contraband cigarettes hidden within compartments of the car.

A 37-year-old Singaporean man was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said vehicles used in the commission of such offences could be forfeited.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore."

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore's security," ICA said.