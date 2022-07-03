18,000 dengue cases in first half of year

The Republic's fight against dengue is set to receive a further boost, as community-led efforts to educate residents on ways to prevent and protect against it are ramped up.

This comes as the nation is facing a serious dengue situation. Close to 18,000 cases have been reported so far this year, over three times the 5,258 cases last year.

In the first half of this year, about 389,000 dengue inspections were conducted islandwide, with the National Environment Agency (NEA) uncovering about 10,800 mosquito breeding habitats.

About half of the breeding habitats of the Aedes mosquito - which spreads the dengue virus - detected across the island have been in homes, with the figure rising to 60 per cent in dengue cluster areas, NEA said in a joint statement with the People's Association (PA) yesterday.

A total of 1,173 cases were reported in the week from June 19 to 25, NEA said.

"Although the numbers in recent weeks have shown a decline, the risk of transmission remains high as there are still more than 300 dengue clusters across the island," it said.

"The weekly number of cases is still very high, exceeding 1,000 cases, and we are in the early months of the traditional peak dengue season in Singapore."

As the nation ramps up its fight against dengue, some 5,000 volunteers from the PA grassroots organisations and PA Community Emergency Response Team will join NEA's SG Clean Ambassadors in conducting house visits in dengue cluster areas over the next two weeks.

They will be sharing information and tips with residents on how to prevent mosquito breeding and how to better protect themselves.

These complement ongoing house and ground inspections by NEA officers.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng yesterday joined PA volunteers in visiting homes in Boon Lay Drive to urge residents to remove stagnant water and potential mosquito breeding habitats, as well as take proactive measures to prevent dengue cases in the neighbourhood.