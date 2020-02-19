$1,800 from Budget for this family

Mr Fong Yoong Kheong's multi-generational family of seven ranges in age from six months to 61 years old. Budget 2020 has something for almost everyone.

For his 61-year-old mother, an administrative executive, there is the $100 PAssion card top-up and $200 from a one-off Care and Support cash payout.

For himself, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, there is at least $300 from the payout. And because they have young children, they get another $300.

Mr Fong's wife, who is not a Singaporean, does not get it.

Add another $700 worth of rebates for expenses on utilities, and $180 in rebates for service and conservancy charges, and the entire family, who lives in a five-room flat at Bedok Reservoir, gets some $1,800 from the $1.6 billion Care and Support Package announced yesterday.

The package is meant to alleviate the pressures arising from the economic uncertainty.

While Mr Fong, 33, an industrial relations officer, and his wife, 33, a manager at an international non-governmental organisation, are not overly worried about job security, the poor economy has raised concerns about job mobility and advancement, he said. All adults in his family are working and earn less than $10,000 monthly each.

He is grateful for measures such as the one-off payout - although not a big sum, it is useful especially for parents with young children to mitigate costs, said Mr Fong.

"Given the current economic outlook, there is a fair balance in this year's Budget between the current needs of the people and the needs of the future, such as the impact of climate change," he said.

He was also glad to see a SkillsFuture Credit top-up, as he had previously used up his to partly fund a diploma in teaching English to non-native speakers.

He said: "The top-up will be good for us to future-proof ourselves just in case."

Goh Yan Han