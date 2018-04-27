180 suspected drug offenders arrested during 11-day CNB operation

SINGAPORE- An 11-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) resulted in the arrest of 180 suspected drug offenders and the seizure of about 457g of heroin and other drugs .

Conducted between April 16 and the morning of Friday (April 27), the operation - supported by the Singapore Police Force - covered areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Geylang, Jurong, Seletar, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

Besides the heroin, officers also found 66g of Ice, 22g of ketamine, 12g of cannabis, 78 pieces of Lysergamide or LSD, 35 Ermin-5 tablets and 22 Ecstasy tablets, CNB said on Friday.

The suspects included a 28-year-old man and two women - aged 33 and 37 - who were arrested in the vicinity of Simei Street 1. All three are Singaporean.

Officers recovered an assortment of drugs and drug paraphernalia from the 33-year-old woman. The drugs consisted of nine Ecstasy tablets, 20 Erimin-5 tablets, about 16g of ketamine, 15g of Ice, 5g of cannabis and a small amount of heroin. Various drug-smoking apparatus, empty plastic packets and two digital weighing scales were also seized from her.

Officers also seized about 6g of ketamine, 1g of Ice and various drug-smoking apparatus from the 37-year-old woman.

During a raid in the same vicinity, officers recovered 13 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of Ice from the 28-year-old man. He was arrested along with a 28-year-old Singaporean woman who was suspected to be a drug abuser.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.