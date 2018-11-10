18-year-old woman taken to hospital after car crashes into her taxi in wee hours of Saturday

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital after the taxi she was in collided with a car in the early hours of Saturday (Nov 10).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Mountbatten Road at 3.18am.

The woman, who was a passenger in the taxi, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the car, a black Toyota SUV, had been attempting to make a right turn when it collided with the taxi, which had been going straight.

A video posted to Facebook shows the black car colliding into the right rear passenger door of the taxi, damaging it.

The blue ComfortDelGro taxi skids sideways across the junction from the force of the impact, while broken parts fly out and scatter across the ground from the black car.

ST understands that the taxi's female passenger suffered minor injuries, while both drivers were not injured in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.