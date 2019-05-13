18-nation maritime exercise to conclude in Singapore today

A multilateral maritime security field exercise concludes in Singapore today.

The Ministry of Defence announced yesterday that the exercise, conducted under the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping, had completed its sea phase and would close today at RSS Singapura - Changi Naval Base.

The ADMM-Plus comprises the 10 Asean countries as well as Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

The exercise, jointly organised by Singapore and South Korea, started in Busan on April 30.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Singapore's Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and attended by the exercise's co-directors, the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Rear-Admiral Edwin Leong and the Republic of Korea Navy's Rear-Admiral Hwang Sun-woo.

The RSN's Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart participated alongside 18 ships and 10 aircraft from the 18 ADMM-Plus countries.

RADM Leong said the exercise helps to deepen mutual understanding and builds confidence and trust between the navies of the different countries. "This effort also enhances our collective capability to address maritime security threats in the region and to keep our sea lines of communication open and secure for all."

The participating navies conducted maritime security drills, such as boarding operations and protecting key installations.

Ships of the different navies also worked together to exchange information and locate vessels of interest. Other exercises included helicopter cross-deck landings and replenishment-at-sea drills.

Boarding teams from the Brunei, India, South Korea and Singapore navies simulated a search on a vessel of interest in the waters off eastern Singapore.

This is the fourth such exercise conducted under the ADMM-Plus grouping.