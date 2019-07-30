$1.74m seized, 36 nabbed in raids on remote gambling

About $1.74 million in cash was seized and 36 people were arrested during a police operation against unlawful remote gambling activities.

Police said yesterday that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command carried out simultaneous raids on Sunday in Bedok, Pasir Ris, Toa Payoh, Rivervale and Chinatown.

Thirty-three men and three women, aged between 26 and 75, were arrested.

Apart from the cash, officers seized computers, mobile phones and documents such as electronic betting records. The police have also begun freezing suspects' bank accounts.

Eleven men, aged between 26 and 40, will be charged in court today for offences under the Remote Gambling Act 2014. Investigations against the other suspects are ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) Florence Chua said: "The police have zero tolerance for persons involved in unlawful remote gambling activities. We will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those who flout the law, and deprive them of their ill-gotten gains."

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone found guilty of providing unlawful remote gambling services may be fined at least $20,000 and up to $200,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Under the Organised Crime Act, anyone found guilty of being or acting as a member of a locally linked organised criminal group may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.