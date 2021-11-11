17 people die; weekly infection rate edges up to 0.88

There were 3,481 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, up from 3,397 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate increased slightly to 0.88, up from 0.82 on Tuesday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is rising.

The rate has been below one for eight days in a row now.

Seventeen people aged between 65 and 101 died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said last night. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, added MOH without giving further details.

The latest deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 540.

The new cases comprised 3,244 cases in the community, 229 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases. The local cases included 506 people above age 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 227,681.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit yesterday was at 71 per cent, down from 72.4 per cent on Tuesday, said the ministry.

Four new cases were reported yesterday at the Institute of Mental Health, bringing its cluster to 408 cases. Other clusters under close monitoring include NTUC Health Nursing Home in Chai Chee and Acacia Home, which have one new case each.

Earlier, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post that more than 10,000 home-bound people had received their Covid-19 vaccinations. He added that 2,300 home-bound individuals have also completed their booster shots.

The jabs were administered by mobile vaccination teams. As at September, home-bound people made up a major proportion of those who were eligible for a vaccine but were not yet vaccinated.

MOH reported yesterday that as at Tuesday, 85 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen of Covid-19 vaccination, 86 per cent had received at least one dose, and 19 per cent had received booster shots.