1,676 new community infections reported; six S'poreans aged between 68 and 91 die

Six Singaporeans aged between 68 and 91 died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They comprise five men and a woman, four of whom were vaccinated and two were unvaccinated.

Five of them had a host of underlying medical conditions, while one unvaccinated patient had no known medical conditions, MOH said, without giving more details about their health conditions.

Yesterday was the 14th day in a row when deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 113.

A total of 18 deaths have been reported in the first three days of this month.

Forty people died from Covid-19 last month, compared with 18 deaths in August.

There were 2,057 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, including 1,676 in the community, 373 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The local cases include 430 seniors who are above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 103,843.

Since Sept 18, the number of new daily cases reported has consistently exceeded 1,000, and has exceeded 2,000 since last Tuesday.

Of the nine large active clusters in which new cases were reported yesterday, the largest was in Avery Lodge in Jurong, which had 24 new cases for a total of 439.

North Coast Lodge near Woodlands reported 29 more cases, bringing the total to 411.

Meanwhile, 9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory added 22 cases for a total of 240, while Tampines Dormitory had eight new cases, taking the total to 161.

Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitory in the Admiralty area reported 13 more cases, taking its total to 98, while Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 had 17 new cases for a total of 86.

Kian Teck Hostel had 14 more cases, bringing the total there to 79.

There was no evidence of Covid-19 transmission beyond each of these dorms, said MOH.

The new cases for all the dorms were already quarantined, except for Cochrane Lodge 2, according to the MOH statement.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had three new cases, taking its total to 240.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling Drive had 19 new cases for a total of 50.

The virus was transmitted among staff and residents - with the cases in the cluster comprising 49 residents and one staff member. The new cases were already quarantined, said MOH.

The eight imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore. All of them were detected on arrival here.

As at noon yesterday, 1,337 Covid-19 patients were warded in hospitals - down from 1,422 on Saturday.

Of these, 250 need oxygen supplementation, and 35 are in the intensive care unit. Of those who have fallen very ill, 242 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

About 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses, and nearly 279,800 have received them, said MOH. This was about 21,700 more than on Saturday.

Nearly 4.5 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.